Which institution holds the most shares in Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) is 53.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is 33.72% and 11.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing -5.66% at the moment leaves the stock -31.70% off its SMA200. CNTX registered -50.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 53.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.63%, and is 36.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.24% over the week and 13.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.67% and -64.16% from its 52-week high.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -207.90% this year

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.97M, and float is at 15.04M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lehr Martin A., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lehr Martin A. bought 7,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $4901.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Context Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Lehr Martin A. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 6,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $0.72 per share for $4901.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Lehr Martin A. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 6,783 shares at an average price of $0.74 for $4995.0. The insider now directly holds 129,366 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX).