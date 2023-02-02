Which institution holds the most shares in LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is 54.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.96 and a high of $30.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.83%.

Currently trading at $15.71, the stock is 38.62% and 40.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing 21.97% at the moment leaves the stock 18.58% off its SMA200. LPSN registered -47.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.25%.

The stock witnessed a 54.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.63%, and is 32.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1540 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $516.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.36% and -47.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.78M, and float is at 70.09M with Short Float at 6.63%.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins John DeNeen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Collins John DeNeen sold 412 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $10.79 per share for a total of $4445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that Osumi Norman M. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $23.86 per share for $11334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8235.0 shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Greenberg Monica L. (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) disposed off 986 shares at an average price of $25.97 for $25606.0. The insider now directly holds 34,232 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -26.14% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -4.94% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 10.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.