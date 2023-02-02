Which institution holds the most shares in Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) is 353.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $20.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGAM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -149.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are -149.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.74, the stock is 221.46% and 290.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70.74 million and changing 44.96% at the moment leaves the stock 84.30% off its SMA200. MGAM registered a loss of -56.66% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 353.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 246.30%, and is 270.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.89% over the week and 27.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 511.51% and -81.97% from its 52-week high.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Analyst Forecasts

Mobile Global Esports Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.14M, and float is at 13.47M with Short Float at 3.04%.