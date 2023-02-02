Which institution holds the most shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is 130.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is 58.08% and 83.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing 21.43% at the moment leaves the stock 18.00% off its SMA200. SPPI registered 22.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.83%.

The stock witnessed a 130.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.78%, and is 41.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.42% over the week and 11.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 169.84% and -45.86% from its 52-week high.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.36M, and float is at 184.03M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGahan Keith M, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that McGahan Keith M sold 41,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $25429.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Riga Thomas J (CEO & President) sold a total of 107,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $0.66 per share for $70900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.9 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, McGahan Keith M (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 26,138 shares at an average price of $0.54 for $14219.0. The insider now directly holds 686,887 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 29.03% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -4.28% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 9.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.