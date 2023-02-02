Which institution holds the most shares in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is -1.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $149.65 and a high of $194.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $191.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.89% off its average median price target of $196.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.47% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -5.85% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.23, the stock is -2.04% and -1.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 6.93% off its SMA200. TRV registered 11.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.20%.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has around 30800 employees, a market worth around $43.57B and $36.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.78% and -4.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.40M, and float is at 230.20M with Short Float at 1.53%.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYMAN WILLIAM H, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that HEYMAN WILLIAM H sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $191.42 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Yin Daniel Tei-Hwa (EVP & Co-Chief Invest. Officer) sold a total of 5,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $188.48 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48756.0 shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, HEYMAN WILLIAM H (Vice Chairman) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $189.88 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 251,605 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 8.19% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 26.98% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 6.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.