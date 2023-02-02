Which institution holds the most shares in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 20.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.53 and a high of $63.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $59.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.74% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -36.95% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.26, the stock is 9.02% and 17.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 27.55% off its SMA200. TOL registered 2.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.40%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.88%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $6.64B and $10.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.44 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.43% and -4.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.92M, and float is at 105.30M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connor Martin P., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Connor Martin P. sold 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $56.12 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31220.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Connor Martin P. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $55.97 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31220.0 shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $49.60 for $9921.0. The insider now directly holds 9,426 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 11.97% up over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is 8.93% higher over the same period.