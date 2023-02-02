Which Institutions Own Shares In AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is 6.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $14.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.98% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 40.22% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.76, the stock is 6.80% and -2.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 3.93% off its SMA200. ABCL registered 19.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.37%.

The stock witnessed a 6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.04%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $603.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.47. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.52% and -28.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.32M, and float is at 203.83M with Short Float at 9.65%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 85,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $10.10 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.86 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $11.46 per share for $2.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55.84 million shares of the ABCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 9,173 shares at an average price of $8.05 for $73842.0. The insider now directly holds 55,644,391 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 7.09% up over the past 12 months and Genmab A/S (GMAB) that is 14.79% higher over the same period. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is -24.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.