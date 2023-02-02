Which Institutions Own Shares In Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)?

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is 6.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.97 and a high of $37.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09%.

Currently trading at $32.00, the stock is 9.41% and 4.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 5.47% off its SMA200. COLB registered -7.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.44%.

The stock witnessed a 6.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.39%, and is 6.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has around 2260 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $581.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.50 and Fwd P/E is 8.31. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.65% and -14.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Analyst Forecasts

Columbia Banking System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.65M, and float is at 78.19M with Short Float at 13.78%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the company’s EVP General Counsel. SEC filings show that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 232 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $26.84 per share for a total of $6227.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23816.0 shares.

Columbia Banking System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Lawson David C (EVP Chief H.R. Officer) bought a total of 264 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $26.84 per share for $7086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21212.0 shares of the COLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO (EVP and General Counsel) acquired 446 shares at an average price of $25.79 for $11502.0. The insider now directly holds 23,584 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB).

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -46.33% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) that is 19.62% higher over the same period. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is -10.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.