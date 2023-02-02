Which Institutions Own Shares In Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) is 52.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYXT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -46.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is 17.65% and 37.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -9.32% at the moment leaves the stock -59.64% off its SMA200. CYXT registered -75.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.01%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 52.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.66%, and is 14.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.39% over the week and 9.63% over the month.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has around 745 employees, a market worth around $437.36M and $731.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.85% and -81.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.12M, and float is at 133.01M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miranda Edmundo, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Miranda Edmundo sold 1,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $11.77 per share for a total of $18220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5944.0 shares.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Semah Victor (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 8,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $11.77 per share for $97597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29202.0 shares of the CYXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Sagasta Carlos Ignacio (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,304 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 54,258 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT).