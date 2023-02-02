Which Institutions Own Shares In Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is -4.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.40 and a high of $158.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $148.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $150.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.08% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -18.91% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.64, the stock is -0.27% and -1.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 7.39% off its SMA200. DGX registered 10.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.73%.

The stock witnessed a -4.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.47%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $17.08B and $10.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.65 and Fwd P/E is 17.20. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.46% and -6.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.00M, and float is at 113.07M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RING TIMOTHY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $152.50 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24149.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Doherty Catherine T. (SVP, Regional Businesses) sold a total of 40,765 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $149.18 per share for $6.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67733.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, RING TIMOTHY M (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $144.06 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 24,149 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 5.17% up over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -4.66% lower over the same period. Centene Corporation (CNC) is -3.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.