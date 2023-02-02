Which Institutions Own Shares In Upwork Inc. (UPWK)?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) is 29.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.79 and a high of $29.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPWK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.15% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.55, the stock is 10.93% and 16.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -16.38% off its SMA200. UPWK registered -50.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.57%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.74%, and is 9.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $593.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 410.61. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.41% and -54.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.83M, and float is at 120.43M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marie Olivier, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Marie Olivier sold 253 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $12.60 per share for a total of $3188.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10232.0 shares.

Upwork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Marie Olivier (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $10.71 per share for $10370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9894.0 shares of the UPWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Marie Olivier (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 968 shares at an average price of $10.71 for $10370.0. The insider now directly holds 9,894 shares of Upwork Inc. (UPWK).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -18.72% down over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -51.78% lower over the same period.