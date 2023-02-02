Who are the Institutional Holders in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)?

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 7.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $143.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $126.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.5%.

Currently trading at $130.52, the stock is 10.82% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 13.05% off its SMA200. ANET registered 5.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.42%.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.99%, and is 7.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $39.23B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.56 and Fwd P/E is 23.80. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.46% and -9.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.93M, and float is at 234.13M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 288 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 141 and purchases happening 147 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giancarlo Charles H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Giancarlo Charles H sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $125.02 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88946.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Giancarlo Charles H (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $125.00 per share for $12500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90846.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $114.69 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 3,244 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -31.54% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -6.38% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.