Who are the Institutional Holders in Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)?

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is 0.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.05 and a high of $88.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITGR stock was last observed hovering at around $65.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.14%.

Currently trading at $68.95, the stock is -3.09% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 4.77% at the moment leaves the stock -0.51% off its SMA200. ITGR registered -12.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.49%.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.62%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.65 and Fwd P/E is 16.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.76% and -22.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Analyst Forecasts

Integer Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.15M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dziedzic Joseph W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dziedzic Joseph W bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $61.95 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Integer Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that BAILEY PAMELA G (Director) sold a total of 7,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $74.06 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49544.0 shares of the ITGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Bolt Jennifer M (EVP, Global Operations & ESG) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $71.16 for $71160.0. The insider now directly holds 22,987 shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR).

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.28% down over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 10.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.