Who are the Institutional Holders in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is -7.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $12.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -1.51% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -0.28% off its SMA200. IRWD registered 2.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.74%.

The stock witnessed a -7.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $420.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.08 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.37% and -11.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.80%).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 386.30% this year

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.07M, and float is at 150.89M with Short Float at 10.57%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCOURT Thomas A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCOURT Thomas A sold 110,962 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $12.07 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Rickard Jason (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $12.39 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the IRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Silver Ronald (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 682 shares at an average price of $11.56 for $7884.0. The insider now directly holds 104,469 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 9.19% up over the past 12 months and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) that is -73.47% lower over the same period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -19.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.