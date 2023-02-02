Who are the Institutional Holders in MasterBrand Inc. (MBC)?

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is 25.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.17 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $9.49, the stock is 14.64% and 15.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 15.15% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 25.70% in the last 1 month, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.93 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.36% and -36.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.24M, and float is at 127.61M with Short Float at 4.74%.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $8.51 per share for a total of $12608.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.78 million shares.

MasterBrand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,362 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $8.59 per share for $11703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.78 million shares of the MBC stock.