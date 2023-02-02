Who are the Institutional Holders in Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)?

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) is 37.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $15.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMEO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is 18.84% and 22.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -18.95% off its SMA200. VMEO registered -67.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.79%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 37.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.68%, and is 12.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $792.98M and $433.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.09% and -69.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vimeo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.53M, and float is at 149.52M with Short Float at 4.14%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.