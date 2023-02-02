Who is the Top Investor In Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $9.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is -3.36% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -23.30% off its SMA200. HRTX registered -69.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.57%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.87%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $299.13M and $98.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.29% and -71.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.10%).

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.89M, and float is at 118.39M with Short Float at 22.86%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANHARD KIMBERLY, the company’s EVP, Drug Development. SEC filings show that MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 1,504 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $4.76 per share for a total of $7154.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10872.0 shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading -12.15% down over the past 12 months and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) that is -35.37% lower over the same period. Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) is -37.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.