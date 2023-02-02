Who is the Top Investor In MongoDB Inc. (MDB)?

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is 15.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.15 and a high of $471.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $214.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.96%.

Currently trading at $228.17, the stock is 16.80% and 23.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 6.52% at the moment leaves the stock -7.45% off its SMA200. MDB registered -43.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.53%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.66%, and is 16.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 3544 employees, a market worth around $14.70B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 380.28. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.83% and -51.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Analyst Forecasts

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.92M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 6.80%.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pech Cedric, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Pech Cedric sold 328 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $199.31 per share for a total of $65374.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33829.0 shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Bull Thomas (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 399 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $199.31 per share for $79525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16203.0 shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Ittycheria Dev (President & CEO) disposed off 39,382 shares at an average price of $199.96 for $7.87 million. The insider now directly holds 190,264 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 20.57% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -37.31% lower over the same period.