Who is the Top Investor In The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is 65.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.06 and a high of $155.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMG stock was last observed hovering at around $72.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.33% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.48% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -78.93% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.52, the stock is 33.21% and 45.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 11.54% at the moment leaves the stock 14.96% off its SMA200. SMG registered -46.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.90%.

The stock witnessed a 65.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.39%, and is 27.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has around 2430 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $3.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.55. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.17% and -48.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.30% this year

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.20M, and float is at 40.18M with Short Float at 9.62%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAGEDORN JAMES, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that HAGEDORN JAMES sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $60.77 per share for a total of $3.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Evans David C (EVP and Interim CFO) sold a total of 1,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $53.69 per share for $89067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23694.0 shares of the SMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. (Director) disposed off 91,706 shares at an average price of $53.57 for $4.91 million. The insider now directly holds 14,114,775 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is -17.14% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -3.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.