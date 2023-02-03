A peek at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY): Who has invested in It?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is 21.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.23 and a high of $81.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $75.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.23%.

Currently trading at $77.99, the stock is 14.38% and 17.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 30.84% off its SMA200. CDAY registered -0.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.68%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.16%, and is 6.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 7462 employees, a market worth around $12.02B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 81.58. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.41% and -3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 145.70% this year

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.19M, and float is at 152.11M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Leagh Erin, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $61.52 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Turner Leagh Erin (Co-Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $62.74 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Holdridge Stephen H. (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 41,429 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).