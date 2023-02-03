A peek at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who has invested in It?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is 6.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.96 and a high of $152.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRI stock was last observed hovering at around $147.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $156.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.47% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -11.22% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.92, the stock is 0.26% and 2.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 12.37% off its SMA200. DRI registered 5.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.59%.

The stock witnessed a 5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.41%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has around 178956 employees, a market worth around $18.12B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.37 and Fwd P/E is 17.09. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.31% and -2.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darden Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.10M, and float is at 121.41M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MENSAH NANA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MENSAH NANA sold 64 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $148.24 per share for a total of $9487.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Renninger Richard L. (SVP, Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $147.99 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22368.0 shares of the DRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Milanes Douglas J. (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) disposed off 2,229 shares at an average price of $150.00 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 5,328 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 1.63% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 10.52% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 11.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.