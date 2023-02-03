A peek at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who has invested in It?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is 25.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.60 and a high of $52.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $44.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.29% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -17.0% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.46, the stock is 8.30% and 16.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 17.49% off its SMA200. PLAY registered 21.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.57%.

The stock witnessed a 25.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.85%, and is 8.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 13783 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.75 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.22% and -15.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.40% this year

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.26M, and float is at 41.97M with Short Float at 10.66%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 102 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pineiro Antonio, the company’s SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc. SEC filings show that Pineiro Antonio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $42.54 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23312.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Jones Randall L (VP Accounting and Controller) bought a total of 1,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $40.81 per share for $50397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5284.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Zickefoose Ashley (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) acquired 3,600 shares at an average price of $41.58 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 23,021 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -0.03% down over the past 12 months and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is -12.81% lower over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 25.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.