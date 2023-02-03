A peek at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who has invested in It?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) is 7.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $22.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -95.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.55, the stock is -9.52% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 16.43% off its SMA200. DCPH registered 99.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.33%.

The stock witnessed a 10.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.28%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $121.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.59% and -22.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.50%).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.21M, and float is at 49.11M with Short Float at 9.70%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brightstar Associates LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Brightstar Associates LLC bought 1,666,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $30.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19.72 million shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Sherman Matthew L (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $21.24 per share for $51043.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72628.0 shares of the DCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Pitman Jama () disposed off 1,603 shares at an average price of $21.24 for $34050.0. The insider now directly holds 35,058 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 26.29% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.45% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -60.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.