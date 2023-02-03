A peek at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who has invested in It?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is 11.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.75 and a high of $92.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $87.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02%.

Currently trading at $89.08, the stock is 8.42% and 9.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 14.60% off its SMA200. HSIC registered 17.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.51%.

The stock witnessed a 11.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.17%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 21600 employees, a market worth around $11.99B and $12.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.39 and Fwd P/E is 17.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.58% and -3.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.61M, and float is at 134.16M with Short Float at 3.92%.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connett Bradford C, the company’s CEO, NA Distribution Group. SEC filings show that Connett Bradford C sold 6,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $80.71 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55412.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that McGlynn Lorelei (SVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold a total of 15,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $80.70 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73753.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, BERGMAN STANLEY M (Chairman, CEO) disposed off 54,216 shares at an average price of $81.16 for $4.4 million. The insider now directly holds 488,126 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is trading 13.63% up over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -1.81% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 42.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.