A peek at Samsara Inc. (IOT): Who has invested in It?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 19.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $25.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.85, the stock is 18.39% and 24.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 19.35% off its SMA200. IOT registered -30.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.50.

The stock witnessed a 24.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.42%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 1616 employees, a market worth around $7.54B and $591.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.37% and -41.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.55M, and float is at 106.67M with Short Float at 9.16%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biswas Sanjit, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Biswas Sanjit sold 26,418 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $14.89 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91438.0 shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Bicket John () sold a total of 26,897 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $14.89 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27807.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Calderon Benjamin () disposed off 120,000 shares at an average price of $13.92 for $1.67 million. The insider now directly holds 578,315 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).