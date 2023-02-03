A peek at Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH): Who has invested in It?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is 4.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.89 and a high of $92.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYNH stock was last observed hovering at around $37.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.14% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -52.72% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.18, the stock is 7.97% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -31.07% off its SMA200. SYNH registered -57.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.83%.

The stock witnessed a 5.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.65%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has around 26751 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.77% and -58.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Analyst Forecasts

Syneos Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.73M, and float is at 61.25M with Short Float at 11.83%.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brooks Michael Lee, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Brooks Michael Lee sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $39000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9342.0 shares.

Syneos Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Brooks Michael Lee (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $78.00 per share for $78156.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47552.0 shares of the SYNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Brooks Michael Lee (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $38000.0. The insider now directly holds 9,842 shares of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH).