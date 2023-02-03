A peek at The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST): Who has invested in It?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) is 19.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HNST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 20.18% and 23.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 8.11% at the moment leaves the stock 7.30% off its SMA200. HNST registered -46.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.41%.

The stock witnessed a 23.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.96%, and is 29.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $301.10M and $312.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.73% and -47.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -165.80% this year

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.46M, and float is at 85.33M with Short Float at 3.99%.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Kelly J., the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Kennedy Kelly J. sold 1,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $3.04 per share for a total of $4666.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Hoyt Janis (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $3.04 per share for $9120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the HNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Warren Jessica (Chief Creative Officer) disposed off 24,850 shares at an average price of $2.94 for $73059.0. The insider now directly holds 573,611 shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST).

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -13.81% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -11.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.