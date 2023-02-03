Accolade Inc. (ACCD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is 64.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $22.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -28.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.83, the stock is 34.75% and 45.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 8.36% at the moment leaves the stock 36.44% off its SMA200. ACCD registered -35.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.96%.

The stock witnessed a 75.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.60%, and is 20.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $878.47M and $357.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 178.31% and -44.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.23M, and float is at 68.97M with Short Float at 5.06%.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HILTON MICHAEL W, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that HILTON MICHAEL W sold 99 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $9.96 per share for a total of $986.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Accolade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Cavanaugh Robert N (President) sold a total of 176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $9.96 per share for $1754.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ACCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, SINGH RAJEEV (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 276 shares at an average price of $9.96 for $2750.0. The insider now directly holds 153,865 shares of Accolade Inc. (ACCD).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 0.52% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is 9.46% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 33.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.