Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Volatility At 4.50%, Should You Add A Position?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 7.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.73 and a high of $13.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.98% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.28, the stock is 4.00% and 16.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 43.19% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 28.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.95%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.07%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $318.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.76% and -3.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.40%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.80M, and float is at 68.08M with Short Float at 10.77%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miles Patrick, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Miles Patrick sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $13.18 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.3 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Miles Patrick (CEO) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $13.17 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.36 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Miles Patrick (CEO) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $13.12 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 5,421,633 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -5.97% down over the past 12 months and NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is -9.06% lower over the same period. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is 17.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.