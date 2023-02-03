Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Volatility At 3.15%, Should You Add A Position?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is -8.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.68 and a high of $112.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $95.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.83% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.53% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.47, the stock is -0.90% and -6.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 0.20% off its SMA200. BAH registered 24.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.77%.

The stock witnessed a -8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.72%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $13.23B and $8.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.22 and Fwd P/E is 19.59. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.01% and -15.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.22M, and float is at 129.93M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dotson Judith, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Dotson Judith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $104.24 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62240.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that ANDERSON KRISTINE (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $104.28 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63948.0 shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Crowe Richard (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,573 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 14,278 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -3.90% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -16.78% lower over the same period. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 26.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.