Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is 23.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $34.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $32.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.55% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.99, the stock is 16.91% and 15.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 28.85% off its SMA200. YOU registered 34.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.46%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.70%, and is 12.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $5.04B and $389.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.18. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.33% and -1.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -266.70% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.45M, and float is at 67.06M with Short Float at 19.56%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 169 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 1,801,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $52.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.86 million shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,801,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $29.00 per share for $52.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.86 million shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, General Atlantic Partners AIV (10% Owner) disposed off 1,801,352 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $52.24 million. The insider now directly holds 4,861,120 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).