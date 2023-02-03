CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is 38.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.94 and a high of $86.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.79%.

Currently trading at $56.12, the stock is 13.06% and 13.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 7.24% at the moment leaves the stock -6.54% off its SMA200. CRSP registered -14.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.58%.

The stock witnessed a 36.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 11.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has around 473 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $14.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.12% and -35.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 188.80% this year

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.02M, and float is at 77.23M with Short Float at 12.79%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulkarni Samarth, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $51.47 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Kulkarni Samarth (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $40.93 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the CRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Kulkarni Samarth (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $54.03 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 290,279 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -46.03% down over the past 12 months.