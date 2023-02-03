DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) is 36.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.38 and a high of $66.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOCN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.22% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.94% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.48% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.69, the stock is 25.92% and 25.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 10.23% at the moment leaves the stock -6.97% off its SMA200. DOCN registered -41.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.35%.

The stock witnessed a 35.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.67%, and is 20.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $533.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.88. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.41% and -47.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Analyst Forecasts

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.56M, and float is at 68.46M with Short Float at 14.19%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norman Harold Matthew, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Norman Harold Matthew sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $29.28 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Brantz Carly D (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 1,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $31.60 per share for $56027.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85916.0 shares of the DOCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Monroy Gabriel (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 3,495 shares at an average price of $40.10 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 84,791 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN).