GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is 29.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.10 and a high of $88.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GXO stock was last observed hovering at around $54.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $55.47, the stock is 9.52% and 19.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 20.50% off its SMA200. GXO registered -32.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.45%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.08%, and is 8.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $6.58B and $8.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.23 and Fwd P/E is 22.91. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.80% and -37.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Analyst Forecasts

GXO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 589.30% this year

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.62M, and float is at 117.97M with Short Float at 4.41%.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ashe Gena L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $52.73 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GXO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Wilson Malcolm (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 4,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $43.97 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45509.0 shares of the GXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Director) disposed off 5,167,500 shares at an average price of $48.35 for $249.85 million. The insider now directly holds 1,300,701 shares of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO).