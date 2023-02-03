Here are the top Institutional holders of Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) shares

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) is 48.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $9.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 43.81% and 23.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 15.18% at the moment leaves the stock -66.61% off its SMA200. SNCE registered -92.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.04%.

The stock witnessed a 40.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.68%, and is 40.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.56% over the week and 11.92% over the month.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has around 601 employees, a market worth around $72.36M and $74.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.40% and -93.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.40%).

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Science 37 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.80% this year

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.41M, and float is at 90.89M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pellizzari Christine A, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Pellizzari Christine A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $4032.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.