Here are the top Institutional holders of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) shares

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is 22.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.72 and a high of $119.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONY stock was last observed hovering at around $89.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.25%.

Currently trading at $93.80, the stock is 8.81% and 14.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock 16.13% off its SMA200. SONY registered -16.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.64%.

The stock witnessed a 22.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.74%, and is 5.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has around 108900 employees, a market worth around $116.00B and $79.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.22 and Fwd P/E is 14.77. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.98% and -21.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 0.09%.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is -45.52% lower over the past 12 months.