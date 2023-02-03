Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR)

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) is 69.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $6.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIDR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 30.25% and 12.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 14.22% at the moment leaves the stock -60.37% off its SMA200. LIDR registered -72.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.87%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 48.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.54%, and is 27.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.67% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $125.21M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.41% and -87.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.50%).

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.80% this year

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.31M, and float is at 139.15M with Short Float at 4.52%.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at AEye Inc. (LIDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dunn Timothy J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dunn Timothy J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $794.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28514.0 shares.

AEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Dunn Timothy J (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $0.76 per share for $3035.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27514.0 shares of the LIDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, HUGHES ANDREW S (Secretary & General Counsel) acquired 9,460 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $6879.0. The insider now directly holds 1,679,124 shares of AEye Inc. (LIDR).