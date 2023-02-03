Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is 19.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.65 and a high of $93.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $79.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.95% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.2% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.90, the stock is 12.54% and 16.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 12.56% off its SMA200. EWBC registered -9.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.60%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.55%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $10.93B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.98% and -15.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.92M, and float is at 139.79M with Short Float at 1.58%.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU JACK C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIU JACK C sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $77.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17136.0 shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $72.43 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52435.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, LIU JACK C (Director) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $91.51 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 17,130 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -44.96% down over the past 12 months and First Republic Bank (FRC) that is -16.84% lower over the same period. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 16.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.