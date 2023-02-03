Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is 21.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.61% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.37, the stock is 13.10% and 10.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 9.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.15% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -24.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.19%.

The stock witnessed a 24.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.18%, and is 14.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $28.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.45% and -33.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.44M, and float is at 168.82M with Short Float at 10.35%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $4782.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.35 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Mubadala Investment Co PJSC (10% Owner) bought a total of 7,886 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $7.99 per share for $63006.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.35 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Larson Tina Marriott (President and COO) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $8.07 for $64547.0. The insider now directly holds 203,654 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.45% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -60.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.