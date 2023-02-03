Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is 4.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.68 and a high of $68.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $67.55, the stock is 1.91% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 16.45% off its SMA200. QSR registered 19.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.80%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.55%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $20.79B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.95 and Fwd P/E is 22.36. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.71% and -1.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.00M, and float is at 302.22M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siddiqui Sami A., the company’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas. SEC filings show that Siddiqui Sami A. sold 3,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $65.04 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15045.0 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that SCHWAN AXEL MR (Pres., Tim Hortons Americas) sold a total of 9,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $65.04 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Shear David Chan (President, International) disposed off 10,883 shares at an average price of $65.04 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 169,392 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 1.63% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -3.37% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -13.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.