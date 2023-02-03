Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) is 18.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $11.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 57.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is 3.07% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 7.74% at the moment leaves the stock -74.63% off its SMA200. RGTI registered -91.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.00%.

The stock witnessed a 18.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.15%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $106.67M and $9.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.23% and -92.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.10%).

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.40% this year

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.57M, and float is at 114.76M with Short Float at 3.10%.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rigetti Chad, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rigetti Chad sold 132,289 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.88 million shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Danis Richard (General Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 7,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $0.97 per share for $7030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the RGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Sereda Brian J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,822 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $8557.0. The insider now directly holds 989,341 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI).