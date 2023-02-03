Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is 20.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.09 and a high of $66.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.58% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.46% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -32.28% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.62, the stock is 15.39% and 24.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 32.10% off its SMA200. SMAR registered -24.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.35%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.51%, and is 8.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has around 2539 employees, a market worth around $6.31B and $712.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.80% and -28.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.70%).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.63M, and float is at 126.81M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Godbole Pete, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Godbole Pete sold 2,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $41.36 per share for a total of $93308.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18229.0 shares.

Smartsheet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Marshall Jolene Lau (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $41.36 per share for $56498.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11135.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Marshall Jolene Lau (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 6,001 shares at an average price of $31.45 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 12,501 shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR).

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -13.62% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -14.30% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -21.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.