Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) is 34.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.27% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 27.34% and 18.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 19.29% at the moment leaves the stock -11.03% off its SMA200. SOND registered -83.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.03%.

The stock witnessed a 31.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.54%, and is 28.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.26% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $338.17M and $413.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.35% and -84.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.80%).

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.68M, and float is at 157.95M with Short Float at 6.13%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Picard Martin, the company’s Chief Real Estate Officer. SEC filings show that Picard Martin sold 46,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $2.14 per share for a total of $99150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.