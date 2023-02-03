Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is 25.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $85.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $64.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.55% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.1% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -14.35% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.90, the stock is 18.39% and 20.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 10.18% at the moment leaves the stock 21.84% off its SMA200. SPT registered 1.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.35%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.74%, and is 9.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $3.83B and $237.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.68% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.72M, and float is at 46.41M with Short Float at 10.93%.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 5,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Howard Justyn Russell (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $52.76 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).