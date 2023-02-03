Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) is 35.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.63 and a high of $20.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62%.

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is 22.00% and 26.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 15.70% at the moment leaves the stock 25.19% off its SMA200. IAS registered -32.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.58.

The stock witnessed a 32.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.17%, and is 15.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $393.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 77.03. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.09% and -41.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.30% this year

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.39M, and float is at 153.68M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUKUMARAN ANIL, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SUKUMARAN ANIL sold 3,956 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $8.96 per share for a total of $35446.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55055.0 shares.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that SUKUMARAN ANIL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $9.56 per share for $37810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59011.0 shares of the IAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, SUKUMARAN ANIL (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 821 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $6076.0. The insider now directly holds 62,966 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -21.73% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -21.09% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 10.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.