Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Volatility At 4.08%, Should You Add A Position?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is 31.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.95 and a high of $62.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLIC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.66% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.77% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.93% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.26, the stock is 16.67% and 21.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 8.69% at the moment leaves the stock 26.83% off its SMA200. KLIC registered 7.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.92%.

The stock witnessed a 35.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.50%, and is 10.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has around 2944 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.16. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.06% and -6.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 55.42M with Short Float at 13.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chylak Robert Nestor, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Chylak Robert Nestor sold 3,178 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $48.98 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23693.0 shares.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that CHEN FUSEN ERNIE (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $47.48 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the KLIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, CHEN FUSEN ERNIE (President and CEO) disposed off 24,559 shares at an average price of $47.48 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 975,097 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 25.28% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 1.89% higher over the same period.