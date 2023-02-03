Lear Corporation (LEA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is 16.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.67 and a high of $176.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEA stock was last observed hovering at around $149.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.59% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.52% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.92% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.87, the stock is 6.18% and 8.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 7.69% off its SMA200. LEA registered -15.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.27%.

The stock witnessed a 15.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.47%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Lear Corporation (LEA) has around 160100 employees, a market worth around $8.30B and $20.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.34% and -18.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Lear Corporation (LEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lear Corporation (LEA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lear Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.90% this year

Lear Corporation (LEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.55M, and float is at 58.98M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Lear Corporation (LEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT RAYMOND E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCOTT RAYMOND E sold 6,697 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $127.68 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16740.0 shares.

Lear Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $127.59 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16740.0 shares of the LEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $138.45 for $69225.0. The insider now directly holds 22,882 shares of Lear Corporation (LEA).