New Big Money Means Adient plc (ADNT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is 34.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $50.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.54% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -60.41% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.52, the stock is 11.42% and 21.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 35.20% off its SMA200. ADNT registered 8.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.16%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 33.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.10%, and is 10.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $14.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.34% and -7.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adient plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.90% this year

Adient plc (ADNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.10M, and float is at 94.16M with Short Float at 4.60%.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $40.33 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Carlin Peter (Director) sold a total of 2,052 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $38.50 per share for $79002.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28593.0 shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Dorlack Jerome J. (EVP, Americas) disposed off 4,300 shares at an average price of $39.09 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 139,396 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading 11.21% up over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is -15.14% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -10.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.