New Big Money Means Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is 22.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.13 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVXL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.79% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 67.51% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.37, the stock is 9.00% and 16.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 11.74% off its SMA200. AVXL registered 2.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.98%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.31%, and is 8.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.47% and -25.39% from its 52-week high.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.95M, and float is at 75.61M with Short Float at 24.29%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skarpelos Athanasios, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $9.06 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading -11.41% down over the past 12 months and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) that is -29.94% lower over the same period. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is -63.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.