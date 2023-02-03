New Big Money Means Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) is -11.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $10.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 52.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is 2.43% and -7.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -36.84% off its SMA200. BLI registered -76.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.09%.

The stock witnessed a -12.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is 14.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $158.05M and $83.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.32% and -76.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.10% this year

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.38M, and float is at 58.15M with Short Float at 4.95%.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McClaskey James Paul, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that McClaskey James Paul sold 122 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $1.99 per share for a total of $243.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67231.0 shares.

Berkeley Lights Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Hobbs Eric () sold a total of 7,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $4.97 per share for $37429.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the BLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Hobbs Eric () disposed off 123,062 shares at an average price of $4.31 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 190,256 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI).

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -5.78% down over the past 12 months and Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is 8.08% higher over the same period. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is -50.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.